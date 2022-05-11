Sports

VIDEO. Erick Gutiérrez shines with a great goal for PSV VS NEC

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Eindhoven, Netherlands /

In the penultimate duel of the 2021-2022 seasonand important in his aspirations to be champion of the Eredivisie, the Sinaloa midfielder Erick Gutiérrez scored a great goal in the momentary victory of PSV Eindhoven against NEC this Wednesday.

To the minute 35 the player trained in the basic forces of the Pachuca, took the ball out of the area, and without thinking took a left footed shot powerful and well placed it was embedded in the upper left corner of the rival goal.

Guti, key piece of PSV

Is he second goal of the footballer in the campaign. The first was in the Netherlands Cup Final, where the Farmers beat Ajax, their direct rival in the fight for the league championship.

After a difficult year in 2020-2021, the Guti managed to resume his level and this season he became a key player in the rojiblanco team, with which he has played more than 2,700 minutes in 37 games.

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Boxing queens: these are the models that attracted attention in Canelo Álvarez’s fight against Dmitry Bivol [Fotos]

10 mins ago

Gaviria hit his bike after losing the stage 5 sprint

22 mins ago

it reminds them of what happened in the Champions League

34 mins ago

Podium and antipodium of the Miami Grand Prix

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button