video explains what will happen to your world after Caves & Cliffs Part 2 – Nerd4.life

The new update of Minecraft, Update 1.18, is the new big expansion Caves & Cliffs Part 2 and will be out in a couple of days, and now the Mojang development team has revealed some more details on the upcoming news and how these will affect the already active worlds of players. The Mojang team has now released a video about.

The Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update – released in June – was fairly straightforward and added some new mobs like goats and axolotls and new building materials. Part 2 will come out of this Tuesday, November 30th, and will actually add the caves and cliffs indicated by the title.

Although it was known that 1.18 would add impressive new cave systems, the biggest question from fans was how the update would have a impact on their current worlds.

Players can enter their already active worlds as usual, but when they start exploring they will find “interesting new ground in uncharted areas” – and when players dig under their explored areas, they will find that the bedrock has been replaced with the new one. mineral “deepslate“, through which they will be able to dig further to find new cave systems.

There will be a new fusion system which will make it less sudden when moving from one biome to another. The team is also working hard to make sure “le performance remain at a really good level “across all platforms, so that the new areas don’t negatively affect those with a low-end system.

