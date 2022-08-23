Video. Fight between alleged coyote and immigration agent between Mexico and the US goes viral

Los Angeles.- A fight between an agent of the Border Patrol and an alleged migrant smuggler captured on video on a San Diego-area beach, on the border of USA Y MexicoIt went viral on social media.

The video recorded near the border fence that divides the beaches of Tijuana (Mexico) with that of Imperial (California), shows an agent holding a man to the ground.

It then shows another man in a ripped surf suit getting into a fistfight with a Border Patrol agent, who has a cane with which he tries to overpower him.

The scene is seen by a large number of people on the Mexican side of the fence who encourage the man to continue the confrontation.

Then two officers from the Border Patrol They arrive in support while being booed by the public that is on the Mexican side.

The border patrol in San Diego, California arrests suspected smugglers at the border. Meanwhile, on the other side of the wall, people shout in support of the traffickers. Congresswoman Mayra Flores commented that the assault on the agents is being investigated by the FBI pic.twitter.com/xb7T0Vvg9h — Roots (@RaicesVMiami) August 23, 2022

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP for its acronym in English) told EFE that it will not comment on the incident at the moment, and that there is an ongoing investigation by the FBI.

Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores posted the video on her re-election campaign Twitter account with the message: “Border Patrol Agents Assigned to the San Diego Sector Approach and Arrest Suspected Smugglers at the Border.”

Flores, originally from Mexico, snatched a seat in the United States Congress from the Democrats last June by winning the special election for the 34th Congressional District of Texas, a period that ends in January 2023.

The Republican, who is seeking re-election next November, has been a great critic of President Joe Biden and his immigration policies.

agv