VIDEO Firm thighs: Jennifer Lopez shares her sumo walking squat exercise… easy and ultra effective

Jennifer Lopez makes us dream with her abs, her slender legs and her rounded buttocks. Behind this sporty silhouette, of course, there are specific training and exercises, including the sumo walking squat. But what is it?

The secret to slender, muscular legs. For years, Jennifer Lopez takes care to keep your body healthy. This is why at 52, the diva reveals a sporty physique that makes you dream. To have this body, she calls on a coach named David Kirsch. In an interview for vogue, his trainer revealed the details of his sports routine. He explained that her workouts are fast, partly because she is focused and has energy to spare. He then clarified that Jennifer Lopez is a fan of boxing and Pilates, “aerobic, plyometric, full body, core and lower body exercises” ideal for working together.

Jennifer Lopez: her coach reveals her secret for refined legs

How to lose inner thigh fat? This question is ubiquitous. If we can’t focus weight loss on one part of our body, targeted exercises can help firm up this area. For instance, Jennifer Lopez is a fan of “walks known as sumo walking squat” according to the words of his regular coach David Kirsch. What is that ? It is a polyarticular movement that works several muscle groups. This type of exercise burns the most calories, and it helps to speed up the metabolism so that you can continue to burn a lot of calories after training.

To carry out the exercise of the walk of sumo walking squat, here are the steps to follow. The starting position is standing with your legs apart wider than the shoulders with the toes turned outwards. Then, just walk while remaining in this position. If you perform this exercise correctly, you should feel your thighs, as well as the inside, warming up. It’s a good sign ! You can perform this exercise for 1 minute then take a 30 second break before returning to the position. And repeat the exercise five times. To you the tapered thighs à la Jennifer Lopez !