VIDEO. Football: Jonathan Clauss removed from the OM website… to make way for Cristiano Ronaldo? The web ignites

the essential

Monster imbroglio around the effective sheet of Jonathan Clauss, number 7 of Olympique de Marseille, and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose rumors continue to agitate social networks.

But where had Jonathan Clauss gone? Arrived this summer from Racing Club de Lens, the Olympique de Marseille player, flocked with the number 7 on his back, has been somewhat manhandled since last night on the “staff” section of the club’s official website. While the rumor of the arrival of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo, is gaining momentum every day on social networks, the shortcut was all found.

A bug at the origin of the buzz

It all starts (among other things) with a video posted by Marseille influencer Mohamed Henni on his social networks. The OM supporter then shows, phone in hand, that Jonathan Clauss’s file seems to be unavailable, the mention “Error 404” being displayed when clicking on his profile.

Clauss, a recent French international (4 caps), arrived in Marseille a month ago from Racing Club de Lens. The native of Strasbourg had then decided to recover the number 7.

Djibril Cissé calls for the arrival of CR7

It was enough for Internet users to think that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future is written in dotted lines at Manchester United, was imminent, he with whom the number 7 has been associated since his professional debut. For several days, OM supporters have been calling for the arrival of the 37-year-old striker, who scored 18 Premier League goals last season. The hashtag #RonaldOM has even been trended on Twitter.

Last night, shortly after the publication of Mohamed Henni’s video, former Olympique de Marseille player Djibril Cissé added his two cents by inviting Cristiano Ronaldo to join OM. “Cristiano, come my friend. I’ll take care of you…”, tweeted the former Blues striker.

Clauss then removed from the site?

After this first bug where his file was no longer available, Jonathan Clauss would, it seems, not have been found on the club’s website, still last night.

Some Internet users then wondered if the player, who broke to the general public during his visit to Germany at the Arminia Bielefeld, had recovered the number 11 in order to leave room for the 7. Once again, on the site internet of OM, the display showed it.

This morning, Jonathan Clauss was back on the Olympique de Marseille website with the number 7 attached to his file. Not enough to dampen the ardor of Marseille supporters, who continue to dream of recruiting the best scorer in history.