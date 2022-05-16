Video Forecasts in Spanish at 16H00 GMT

Sweden will apply to join NATO

STOCKHOLM: Sweden will apply to join NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Monday, stressing that this means a new “era” for the Scandinavian country.

Ukraine prepares for new Russian offensive

Ukraine was preparing on Monday for new attacks in the eastern region of Donbas, a priority target of Russia.

The Russian factories of the French company Renault pass into the hands of Moscow

MOSCOW: Hemmed in by Western sanctions against Russia, French carmaker Renault confirmed Monday that it has sold its assets in that country to the Russian state, in the first major nationalization since Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

Kim criticizes North Korea’s response to COVID-19 and deploys the army

PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has slammed his country’s response to the pandemic and ordered the military to help distribute medicine, state media reported on Monday, after revealing that 50 people have died in his first outbreak of covid-19.

New sandstorm in Iraq forces airports and schools to close

BAGHDAD: Iraqis woke up on Monday to an ocher sky caused by a new sandstorm that forced the closure of airports and public administrations and the suspension of exams in schools and universities.

The narco terrorizes an impoverished hill in Ecuador

DURAN, Ecuador: When they went downstairs early to buy bread, they came across two headless, handcuffed bodies. Luis, shaken, in a reflex, covered his grandson’s eyes. The drug hitmen in Ecuador had left a macabre message.

Isabel II attends her first great act of the jubilee after her health problems

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II appeared on Sunday night smiling and happy at a horse show in Windsor, the first major celebration of her “platinum jubilee”, days after resigning from presiding over the opening of the parliamentary session due to health problems .

Cannes prepares for the world cinema event

CANNES, France: The Cannes Film Festival is finalizing preparations for its 75th edition, which promises big stars on its red carpet, such as Tom Cruise, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hanks, but also a dose of news with the war in Ukraine.

Latin America is dyed the red of the eclipsed Moon

Latin America witnessed a lunar eclipse from Sunday to Monday, an unusual phenomenon in which the Earth’s satellite leaves behind its daily brightness and color to take on coppery tones.

