video “Forever We Fight” shows us the effects of the war over time – Nerd4.life

343 Industries and Microsoft have released a new one live-action trailer dedicated to Halo Infinite. In this video we can see the effects of the war over time, in different places and with different people, up to the time of the Master Chief. The video is called “Forever We Fight”.

The video of Halo Infinite it opens with a couple of guys, at night, in a wasteland. They are two shepherds who watch their animals during the hours of darkness, until they hear a noise coming from the darkness. The film then takes us into what looks like a World War, to the house of a woman bombed by planes. We then move into a kind of near future, where men try to save a man who fell overboard during a storm.

We then see a space aircraft that launches through a passage that we do not know where it will lead. The cutscene ends with another ground battle, and after an explosion, Halo Infinite’s Master Chief appears from the dust, watching the Zeta Halo under attack. The trailer closes with a quick rundown of scenes from all eras. The meaning of the video is that everyone, ordinary people or soldiers or astronauts, can become heroes, as also indicated by the official description of the video.

Another video from the campaign shows an aspect that is already driving Halo Infinite fans crazy.