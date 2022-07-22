Video: Four-year-old boy shoots policemen to get his father back – USA – International

In the United States, the Utah Police published a video of a shooting that took place in February in which a four-year-old boy who shot four policemen who were in a restaurant. According to the little boy, he just “wanted to get his dad back.”

Officers were arresting the boy’s father, 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson, when the incident occurred on Feb. 21 at 1:35 p.m.

According to the Midvale Unified Police Department, it happened in the vicinity of Salt Lake City, when Johnson pointed a gun at an employee in the self-service of one of the restaurants of the ‘McDonald’s’ franchise‘, apparently because of a problem he had with his food order.

Sadat Johnson is arrested

The employee who was the victim of the event explained through the media ‘Fox 13’ that the man began to insult her and took the receipt from her hand. At that time, the worker closed the window, the suspect he took out a pistol that he had kept in the seat next to him, prepared it and began to “look” at it before hiding it again.

One of the affected companions asked Johnson to go to a parking area of ​​​​the place. It was at that moment that the police were called and they arrived to arrest the American.

(Keep reading: Christians say it is discrimination to cancel ‘Gospel Bogotá 2022’).

The video shows that, in the car, the man was with a three-year-old girl and with another minor who was holding the gun that went off when the policeman tried to take it from his hands. Fortunately, no officers were injured in the mishap.

“For an adult to think it’s okay to encourage a 4-year-old to pull out a firearm and shoot officers illustrates how out of control the anti-police campaign has become.”Rosie Rivera, the Salt Lake County Sheriff, said in a statement from the department in the month the events occurred.

Johnson still maintains that he is innocent and says that he “passed out” after the argument he had with the employee of ‘McDonald’s’. He denies using any weapons, despite surveillance camera footage showing him with the gun, according to Utah Police.

In March, the police officer who was involved in the incident spoke at the city council meeting where he was appreciated for the actions he took in the case: “We just want to do our job and make sure we go home every night.”

(You may be interested: Juan Pablo Obregón from ‘Padres e Hijos’ said he was a victim of sexual abuse).

“He brought me to my knees because he put a loaded gun in my four-year-old son’s hand,” Alexis Davis, Sadaat Johnson’s wife and mother of the 4-year-old, told Fox 13. “It will affect my son mentally in the future and that is something I would have to deal with.”

The same month of March, the man who was arrested was also charged with child abuse, aggravated assault and interference with an officer.

More news

Family tragedy: young man and baby die after falling into an abyss in their vehicle

Yeison Jiménez explains how, saving 1,000 pesos a day, she achieved fortune

Rodolfo Hernández: judge says his case should go to the Supreme Court

‘My husband was run over in Cajicá and they told me to investigate the license plate’

Trends THE TIME.