Video, Freddy Rincón would have been at a party with Jairo ‘Tigre’ Castillo before the fatal accident | football curiosities

Details are still being known about the death of former soccer player Freddy Rincón, in a traffic accident in southern Cali, on April 11. Although the former player underwent surgery, he was unable to recover from the injuries sustained and passed away on April 13.

The investigation of the violent crash is in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office, which has revealed that, according to the more than 800 pieces of evidence available, Rincón was the driver of the truck and was accompanied by four people at the time of the accident.

The investigative body identified all the occupants of the car and established the exact circumstances of the accident, in addition to reconstructing the last hours of the Colombian soccer idol.

Precisely, according to a video published by Noticias RCN, a former soccer player was identified who would have been with Rincón hours before, in a disco and partying with several other people.

This is Jairo ‘Tigre’ Castillo, who appears along with other men and women who, according to the media, seem to be consuming alcoholic beverages at the El Bronx site, a nightclub that is very close to the place where the crash with the bus was recorded. Mio system feeder.

It is worth remembering that Castillo was the protagonist of an accident in which two women died and that in recent days he was presented as a forward coach for the Llaneros club, from Primera B.

Apparently they’re celebrating a birthday at that club. After conversing there, Freddy Rincón and his friends go to a nearby bakery, eat and get into the truck, which minutes later is involved in the accident that cost the life of the former player and who was a soccer analyst in his last days. .