Video | Funeral For Al Jazeera Journalist Ends With Israeli Police Charges Against Funeral Procession | Videos

The funeral for the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, this Friday, has ended with a confrontation between the Israeli police and Palestinian citizens who were carrying the coffin. The altercation occurred outside the Jerusalem hospital, where the journalist’s body had been kept since her death two days earlier. Dozens of people have been injured during the clashes, according to the Quds News Network news agency. In fact, as can be seen in the video, the police officers charged the people accompanying the coffin, accusing them of throwing stones at them. In addition, they have tried to dissolve the funeral procession, causing the coffin to have been about to fall to the ground at one point.

The reporter, who was shot in the head early Wednesday, had spent two decades covering the Arab-Israeli conflict, and was killed while covering an Israeli military incursion into Jenin, in the West Bank, for Al Jazeera television. Both the Qatari chain and the Palestinian authorities blame Israeli forces for her death. An accusation that, at first, the Government of Israel flatly denied, although now they do not rule out that its army was behind the shooting of the journalist. Both Washington and Brussels have demanded an investigation to clarify the facts.