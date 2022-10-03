VIDEO: Gal Gadot falls in love in front of the camera and shows her hip movement to the rhythm of Rosalía

Gal Gadot She has established herself within the film industry worldwide as one of the women with the greatest impact because she is considered by millions as an example of strength expressed through her most iconic character to date: Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot has established herself as an exemplary superheroine for millions of girls and women around the world thanks to the fact that she is intelligent, bold, strong as well as nice, for which the Israeli actress has earned the affection of millions, but not only thanks to his personification of wonder-womanbut also has a long history of films in which he has shown his versatility.

The famous one who competed in various contests of beauty During her youth, she constantly shows herself close to her fans, so she uses social networks to share various moments of her day to day, regardless of whether it is regarding her professional life as an actress or intimate aspects such as her motherhood.

Gal Gadot is seen in various intimate aspects of her life. Photo: Special

Gal Gadot impresses with her dance steps

In this context, it is common to see the actress sharing various intimate aspects of her life, however, on very few occasions she has been seen at the dance, but now this has changed after the successful stage artist was seen dancing a iconic theme that sets a trend worldwide and is about the song “Despise”, of the Spanish singer Rosalía.

the star of Hollywood has paralyzed social networks after he published a video lasting less than a minute, with which he left shock to users because in said clip she appears in front of the camera with a big smile while modeling three different outfits which are trending this season.

In said video the wife of Jason Varsano move your hips, take a couple of turns, dance in profile and face to face with one of the most famous songs in the last month around the world, a theme that is also viral on social networks, so the famous Gal Gadot would have decided to use it for this little reel with which he has surprised his more than 88 million followers.

FAL

KEEP READING:

The movie on Netflix that everyone is talking about; Gal Gadot has adult-only scenes