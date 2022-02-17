Video game addiction is a serious health problem

What is the effect of video games on players? In the first place, we adults are the ones who are exposed to screens a lot of the time of the day. When working with the computer, from home or in the office, when looking at the cell phone several times a minute, and using it to communicate, to entertain ourselves and to inform us.

A recent study in the United States determined that 165 million people consume video games, as a hobby to have fun alone or in the physical or virtual company of friends and family. For many, it is a way of interacting with others, especially in this time of pandemic, in which many families, for various reasons, have isolated themselves or reduced their social life.

The problem of video game addiction can develop in people who use it for cover situations of loneliness, anxiety or depression. Some people, when they have a problem and instead of facing it, they run away, they escape with other realities. In this mechanism lies the addictive behavior.

Between 0.3% and 1% of people may develop an addictive bond with video games.

The video game addiction problem can develop in people who use it to cover up situations of loneliness, anxiety or depression (Getty)

In the cases of addiction, the person shows an excessive concern for online games, they have “the game on their minds” all the time. What’s more, develops a higher tolerance to exposure, this means you can spend 8, 9 or 10 hours playing .

Other features are the loss of interest in other activities and daily experiences and, in addition, minimizing the time spent in front of the screens, as if not recording the real duration of the elapsed time. There is also a deterioration in interpersonal relationships, due to lack of interest in social life in general.

In conclusion, what happens in those who are addicted to video games is that the gaming interfere with your life. What is the definition of any addictionAs in other substance use, if alcohol interferes with someone’s life, that person has an alcohol problem.

Those who have an addiction problem develop a higher tolerance to exposure, this means that they can spend 8, 9 or 10 hours playing (iStock)

Video games are not bad in themselves, in most people, it can also bring about positive things. How to train them to make decisions faster and increase the speed of some general skills, by encouraging the multitasking.

Video games can be very good for many people as entertainment, but it is not going to make an unintelligent person become intelligent.

The best way to motivate and develop intelligence is to acquire abilities, knowledge and skills that do not isolate us or limit our capacity for social interaction.

*Dr Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518) is a renowned Argentine doctor specializing in obesity, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries for the development of dietary products. and healthy.

* Realization: Gastón Taylor and Alejandro Beltrame / Edition: Facundo Madero

KEEP READING:

Video game addiction: “Gaming Disorder” is already a disease linked to addictive behaviors

“Drugs and cell phones cause a similar withdrawal syndrome,” says a Spanish expert in digital parenting

The use of screens in children increased 500% during the pandemic, according to a study