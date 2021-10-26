video game based on the film announced

Saber Interactive has announced the video game based on the A Quiet Place movie: it will be developed by iLLOGIKA and will be released by the end of 2022

Good news for lovers of At Quiet Place: the horror-thriller film franchise created by John Krasinski which proved to be a huge success in the cinema, will become a video game. He announced it Saber Interactive, specifying that the game will be edited by the developers of iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME.

It will be a story-driven adventure based on the film by Paramount Pictures, which will have its own original story, and gameplay that captures the suspense, emotion and dramatic feeling the series is well known for. iLLOGIKA is a Montreal-based studio made up of former developers of Rainbow Six And Far Cry, for which it is a team of great experience and, in fact, used to working with large franchises.

A Quiet Place, the video game: the words of Saber Interactive

“The extraordinary success of A Quiet Place has made it very clear that the public is craving more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own compelling experience, one that lives up to the name of this treasured property”, said Todd Hollenshead, of Saber Interactive.

A Quiet Place was released in 2018, directed by John Krasinski, who was also the protagonist together with his wife, Emily Blunt. The story centers on a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, haunted by fearsome and ruthless aliens who cannot see, but have overdeveloped hearing.

Loading... Advertisements

The film earned over $ 350 million at the box office, which is a very good result when you consider that it was made on a budget of $ 17 million, enough to earn a lot of money. sequel, released in May after several postponements due to the covid. The game instead it will come out in 2022, with more information and relevant platforms, which will be announced later.

What do you expect from the A Quiet Place video game?

(Source: VG 247)