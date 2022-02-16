Video game frenzy subsides, Roblox sinks to -20% on Wall Street after quarterly

Collapse of 20% below the area of $ 59 in the pre-market for the Roblox stock which pays dearly for the disappointing results arrived from the accounts of the 4th quarter. The video game platform missed Wall Street’s estimates by posting a loss of $ 0.25 per share in the quarter ended December 31 compared to the loss of 12 cents of the FactSet consensus estimates. Roblox still had a record number of daily active users in the fourth quarter with an average of 49.5 million daily active users, up 33% year-over-year. In January the number jumped to 54.7 million. Average bookings per daily active user were $ 15.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $ 13.49 in the third quarter.
