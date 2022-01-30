Video game postponed, was to be released in February: the new date

A highly anticipated video game has been postponed. Its release in February suffers a postponement. They have already decided on the new title date

First of all let’s talk about a title that, given the incredible fame it enjoys, has one dense network of faithful who can’t wait to finally play it. The peculiarity of this game is that it intrigues many fans of a famous horror film. This is because it is based on the famous franchise known in our country as “The House”. But the video game was postponed.

This video game, however, is not the first postponement to which he must resign himself. In fact, it has already been postponed once for very specific reasons. In fact, at first, his exit had been scheduled for 2021, to then be set for February. What will be the reason for the second slip? Developers are involved, such as the apologies they made to Hitman 3 players.

The game is postponed a second time

Others, on the other hand, never stop, like those of Titanfall who are working on a new FPS. With the promise of a new trailer, the development studio Boss Team Games will be ready in February to kick off official pre-orders. In fact, although in the beginning we should have had it at that time, we should wait a few more months. The purpose of this postponement lies in the fact that they have decided to increase development even more, so as to be able to do justice to the greatness of the famous franchise. evil Dead.

Read also -> Mortal Kombat 12 exists and is coming, the strange announcement – PHOTO

We know the style of play very well. A 4 vs 1 multiplayer, therefore asynchronous, where you play the killer and other players. Obviously then, during the frantic race for survival, there will also be numerous secondary challenges to be completed in single player. “This postponement gives our team the time they need to fix things, so your Boomstick will be finished, fully charged and ready to blow up the Deadites when that Friday May 13th arrives.”.

Read also -> Xbox Game Pass changes the rules: news on increases and refunds

Well yes, the date chosen for the release of Evil Dead: The Game it is just that. On May 13, Friday to be precise, we could finally be able to play with the work of Boss Team Games. Curious that it was chosen as the release date on Friday the 13th. Are we sure it’s just a coincidence?