Video game sector grew by 65% ​​compared to 2020 – News Technology – Technology

the international fair Gaming & Technology GAT Expo 2022, It was held at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center andhe President of Coljuegos, César Valencia Galiano, indicated the figures of the sector during the last year.

According to Valencia, in 2021, $613.526 million pesos were collected from the monopoly of games of luck and chance administered by Coljuegos for the exploitation rights of national games, which represented an increase of 65.39% compared to 2020 when a collection of 370.966 billion pesos was reached.

This shows the good moment that the industry is going through, and it is that bets can be referenced in the order of 45 billion pesos for the year 2021, a value well above that registered in the year 2019 when the effects did not yet exist. of the pandemic.

This event has about a thousand attendees from 25 countriesthe International Business and Regulation Roundtable will be held in the Claustro de las Ánimas of the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, an event promoted by Fecoljuegos, in which prominent jurists from Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Spain and Colombia will participate. to advise on current regulations and the prospects for new regulations in their countries and in the region.

You can read: Google and Twitter come together and try to end online harassment of women

“In 2022, online games celebrate 6 years of being regulated in Colombia; We are aware of the competitive advantage in the region and this is thanks to the fact that we were the pioneers in regulating this type of game.”

At the fair it was announced that, taking into account the great phenomenon of electronic sports, activities and competitions will be held so that representatives of the sector learn more about this entertainment industry.

The exhibition of equipment such as slot machines, smart roulettes and great technological innovations online will open to the public at 2 p.m. on Wednesday the 16th.

More news: The Stereo Picnic Festival can be experienced by Kwai

The event will last until next Thursday the 17th at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, where the live exhibition will be held with two professional teams from the Valorant eSports video game to seek promotion within the competitive phase of Valorant.

You can also enjoy live exhibitions with specialized casters or commentators, who will bring the excitement of the international leagues to GAT Expo and will demonstrate how betting is done in e-Sports.

You can also read:

This is how you can send audios with the voice of ‘Vegeta’ on WhatsApp Technology bargains that you can take advantage of on Black Friday

The Xiaomi 12 is a reality: design, features and price in Colombia

TECHNOSPHERE

Twitter: @TecnosferaET