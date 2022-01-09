video gameplay shows the steps forward of the souls-like – Nerd4.life

Archangel Studios shared a new one gameplay trailer from Bleak Faith: Forsaken, his own sousl-like expected for the second quarter of 2022. The video shows a boss already known: the goal of the video is to show the progress on a technical level.

The video shows a boss, the “Sillcon Visage”, a kind of skeletal dragon made of metal. The entire video of Bleak Faith: Forsaken is dedicated to the discount, up to the final victory, and allows us to see the hand-to-hand combat, the special powers of the character related to the ice and various unique moves of this opponent. Compared to the previous video (dating back to five months ago), the boss is slightly different in terms of style (some sort of fur has been removed) and the environment is brighter. In addition, metal scaffolding has been added that can be knocked down by the player and the monster.

Bleak Faith: Forsaken developers also shared a message in that regard: “We have decided to show some of the refinements and gameplay improvements in an area that we have already shown previously, in order to spare people more spoilers about the content. It is also a good opportunity to go back and make a comparison. with the previous aspect of combat. We have focused a lot on improving responsiveness and the overall feel of the game, and our testers confirmed that the changes have greatly improved the pleasure felt in this challenging combat. There is still a long way to go, so stay tuned to find out more! “.

If you want to find out all the known information about Bleak Faith: Forsaken, you can read our preview.