Video games are neither good nor bad for health

The video game They are the largest entertainment industry on the planet right now. Millions of people play regularly on their mobile phones, tablets, consoles and computers. And the hours we spend in front of a screen playing generates many fears. Between the concerned parents because their children spend a lot of time to an activity that they never enjoyed in the same way (although this generation gap is getting smaller), but also between the health authorities and bodies.

That fear has caused them to be taken measures to tackle the possible risks linked to video gamesin spite of the lack of scientific evidence about. A very obvious example is China, which limits the time that young Chinese can spend on the console to one hour a day.

His conclusion is clear. “For better or worse, the overall effects of time spent playing video games on player well-being are probably minimal”. “We found virtually no evidence of a causal relationship between time spent playing video games and well-being.”

Interestingly, the study suggests that more than the time spent, what affects the player are the motivations that lead him to play. The “quality” of the behavior (in this case playing video games), has more impact on the well-being of the player than the “quantity” of the behavior. In other words, if a person plays because they have fun and the decision to play is intrinsic, they will have a positive impact, compared to others who may play due to social pressure, for example.

According to the study, an individual would have to play 10 hours a day more than usual for the activity to have a causal impact on the well-being of the player.