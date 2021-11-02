video games available from today all over the world with the subscription – Nerd4.life

Netflix Games reaches global rollout, with video games available from today in all countries reached by the service with the standard subscription.

Netflix announced the global launch of his Games initiative, namely the addition of video games in the catalog of products usable through the standard subscription, with the initiative that is now widespread in all the countries reached by the video service. As for theItaly, the question had already started: from 28 September we have seen the games officially available in Italy, free and on Android, complete with a guide on how to download and install the games contained in the subscription, therefore in fact nothing new, even because the list of available games has remained the same. All Netflix subscribers can access a first list of games, available on the platform Android and therefore on smartphone: Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

So there is still no news regarding the catalog of games available in the Netflix subscription, still stopped at those of the end of September, although it is obvious that this will be expanded in the coming months. Netflix Games, the interface for video games with the subscription The indications therefore do not change with regard to Italy, but the rollout global initiative means, if nothing else, that the service is now active all over the world and now we will move on to the evolution of this, in terms of contents. Netflix has meanwhile acquired the Oxenfree team, Night School Studio, which is about to publish Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, a game that could easily be part of the catalog in the near future, waiting for news.