Video games could soon drive Bitcoin’s value up

Let’s go back to talking about Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, video games and NFTs with the opinions of several analysts who have had their say about this new global phenomenon.

Clearly the ones we propose are some forecasts concerning what is expected to happen later this year. Since these are predictions, they are susceptible to change and can sometimes be completely wrong. What we see is that at the moment the platforms that connect video games and cryptocurrencies are multiplying dramatically and at the same time a proliferation of non-fungible tokens dedicated or inspired or inserted in some videogame world.

Is this a reality destined to consolidate? It will be the umpteenth bubble that will explode in the face of those who had invested? How will gamers welcome the increasingly cumbersome presence of play to earn modes and NFTs?

Video games and NFT: a peak is certainly expected

Let’s start with the forecast for 2022’s Mat Piscatella NPD Group. According to Piscatella in addition to having a 2022 that will still be marked by delays And cancellations in game releases and with the likelihood of being able to more easily find a latest generation PS5 or Xbox, there will be a increase in the number of companies that will give themselves to NFTs.

According to the analyst, there will be several reasons behind this growth, the most basic of all will be “the fear of potentially cutting oneself out of a profitable market“. Especially since at least for now producing NFT costs almost zero and it would therefore be absurd not to try. A vision that not only developers but also artists could make their own. Interesting the point of view of Stephanie Llamas by VoxPop. Llamas’ predictions regarding NFTs is that it will likely be yet another bubble. This is the explanation given by the analyst: “As with anything else speculative it is getting a lot hype, will grow quickly before slowly collapsing. I don’t think the NFT bubble will burst in 2022. Clinique, Nike, Adidas, Universal Music, to name a few, are taking their first steps so they won’t be abandoned. And games like Axie Infinity are valued in the billions of dollars, while triple A’s like Ubisoft are (perhaps unsuccessfully) giving NFTs a chance. The problem is that once the dust has settled and brands realize that this is more of a PR move, they will leave the NFTs and focus on the next impression driven strategy.“.

To think that cryptocurrency-based games will grow is Serkan Toto by Kantan Games which declares that 2021 “it was just the beginning for crypto games“. The perspective of the famous analyst Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis is more similar to that of Llamas who does not have the enthusiasm shown by many: “All the major video game companies are evaluating the commercial potential of using blockchain technologies to support in-game cryptocurrencies, tokens and NFTs and new business models such as play to earn. Clearly there will be many new games that will use the blockchain in 2022 and increase traditional gaming companies that will expose more consumers to cryptocurrencies and NFTs but doubts remain about the sustainability of play to earn games and the continuing value of in-game NFTs“.

According to the analyst, in the second half of this year the situation is destined to cool down also due to the new laws that in several states, such as South Korea, are being promulgated precisely to manage, see blocking, NFTs and cryptocurrencies.