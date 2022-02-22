Video games created at TecnoCampus are presented at IndieDevDay

The TecnoCampus of Mataró sponsors, for the fourth consecutive year, the IndieDevDay, one of the reference fairs on independent video games. The event will be held from October 9 to 10 in the Sants garage and will bring together developers and other professionals from the video game sector. Throughout these two days you will be able to try new games, network or follow the different talks by professionals. In this edition, the fair hosts more than 60 projects of an independent nature and recognized personalities in the sector.

The students of the Video Game Design and Production Degree will also have the opportunity to present their creations within the framework of IndieDevDay, at the TecnoCampus’ own stand. Specifically, the best projects presented as works of this degree will be presented at the fair, as explained by Professor Alexandra Samper. “For the students, it represents an opportunity to learn about the external criteria of other video game developers in relation to their own projects, and also to expose themselves to potential publishers and specialized press that can give them projection,” she says.

These projects include video games GraviTV and Dartford Street, which will be presented at the Tecnocampus stand on the 9th; and The Frightening Nightmare of Little Eddy and The Lightkeeperwhich can be seen on the 10th.

These projects have been carried out within the framework of the Creation and Development Project II and III subjects, taken in the second and third years, where teams of 5-6 students design and develop a complete video game in just 10 weeks. The projects were mentored by associate professors Daniel Candil (Art Director), Rafael González (Director of Development), Javier Untoria (Senior Game Designer) and Elena Candil (Senior 3D Artist) from Alkimia Interactive-THQ Nordic, Jordi Arnal (Founder and CEO of Kaneda Games), and the professor and coordinator of the Degree Adso Fernández.

Video games that will be presented at IndieDevDay

GraviTV, developed by Samuel Nuez, Victor Rubio, Carlos Madroñero, Estefania Taboada and Joel Torrent, is a 2D platform video game. In it, the player takes on the role of the captain of the ship Hulse-03, a humanoid television that can control gravity to overcome the ship’s obstacles. The game is about defeating the broken robots and the evil Artificial Intelligence that wants to steal the position of captain from you.

Víctor Ibáñez, J. Miguel Arranz, Emma Montserrat, Roger Montané, Júlia Camba and Álvaro Vidal are the creators of Dartford St., a first-person puzzle game. Set in a London house in 1919, the game casts you as Arthur Evans, who, worried about the disappearance of his fellow soldier, will travel to his house to finally unravel the mysteries it hides and learn the whereabouts of his friend.

The Frightening Nightmare of Little Eddy is a third person adventure game where the player must escape from the nightmare he finds himself in. In this game, inspired by the aesthetics of Tim Burton, you have to fight enemies and use your wits to escape from a mansion. Its creators are the students Daniel Rodríguez, Rodrigo Ben, Martí Guillot, Miquel Martí Pou, Toni Galmés and Albert Medina.

Finally, The Lightkeeper is a first person adventure game developed by Aitor García Diez, Jan Cano, Albert Loma, Sergi Sánchez Duran, Eric Fradera and Sergi Salas. In this game you accompany ex-officer Hans Novikov on a mission to locate the missing lighthouse keeper on a remote island in Northern Ireland when the ship suddenly capsizes and you embark on an island survival adventure, revealing the dark secrets it holds.

Game Studies

In addition to the presentation of student projects, TecnoCampus also participates in IndieDevDay with a talk on Game Studies, that is, on the role played by academic studies on video games in the industry. Victor Navarro, doctor in Communication, specialized in Game Studies and professor of Video Game History and Industry and Interactive Script at the Tecnocampus will be in charge of giving this talk in which the discipline, publications and upcoming congresses of interest will be reviewed.