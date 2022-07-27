Video games do not affect our well-being and mental health, says a new study from the University of Oxford

Playing video games has become one of the most popular leisure (and culture) activities among the population. People of all ages enjoy their favorite games every day, as long as free time allows.

Beyond pure entertainment or even socializing (with online games)on several occasions it has been shown that video games can be very beneficial for us.

In fact, in 2020 the University of Oxford conducted a study on the impact of video games on mental health. Surprisingly, very positive conclusions were reached about the relationship between games and our well-being.

Two years have passed since that study, and it seems that things have changed. The same group has shared a new studytaking as reference a larger sampling of the population.

As can be seen at this link, the results of this study are quite different from those obtained in 2020. The University of Oxford ensures that no, there is no direct relationship between video games and mental health.

In other words, playing video games does not improve our well-being and mental health. In the previous study it was shown that people who played more became happier.

To prepare this second study, it has been taken a sample of more than 39,000 people (compared to 4,000 in the first study). Additionally, many users gave permission for the working group to track their hours played.

”We really gave increases and decreases in video game playing a fair chance at predicting emotional states in life satisfaction, and found no evidence for that; we find evidence thatso is not true in a practically significant way”.

Not only players have participated in this study. Companies like EA Respawn, People Can Fly or Playground Games they agreed to implement the University’s sampling systems, in order to collect more accurate data.

This means that games like Outriders, EVE Online, Forza Horizon 4 or Apex Legends were directly part of the study. Gambling habits were studied for about 6 weeks.

Aspects such as autonomy, competence or motivation were studied. The conclusions of the study are clear: playing video games does not make us happier (it does for us), nor does it give us a higher degree of well-being in pursuit of mental health.