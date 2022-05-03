Video games enter through the front door of the metaverse | companies

A world war, five races and three factions fighting for control of the galaxy and its resources fighting in cities like Great Silver City. This is the start of Outer Ring, a video game with a metaverse and of 100% Spanish origin. The project, developed by Windex Technologies in collaboration with Maniac Panda Games, has been in the making for three years and is due to be launched in June of this year after raising more than 14 million euros from 70 funds.

Outer Ring is a massively multiplayer game (MMORPG), like World of Warcraft, with a futuristic, open universe character. Daniel Valdés, CEO of Outer Ring, explains that it is based on a “player-driven economy” model, a system that consists of the evolution of play to earn, that is, the player earns by playing.

It is a Navarrese project that makes an important incursion into the metaverse and that also allows operating with cryptocurrencies. Its creators comment that to play or to enter the Outer Ring it is not necessary to operate with crypto assets, but that “if you are going to interact with the economy of the metaverse or you are going to want to take part of the profits obtained into the real world, you must use cryptocurrencies” .

The good prospects for the game in the market have led the creators to record significant growth in the workforce, from 15 people just three months ago to 50 today. “If we continue with the expected growth, we could reach 100 employees within a year,” says Valdés. The team is divided between Spain, Germany and Poland developing the project.

Outer Ring has the support of more than 70 investment funds that have injected 14 million euros into the project. Among them is Belobaba, a hedge fund that invests in crypto assets of Spanish origin but which operates from Gibraltar, where it has obtained a license, along with DEXTools, Leit Motiv, Yellow Blocks or Metabrands, among others.

Initially, an equity round was held in which the participants received a percentage of the profits from the video game in exchange. “We collected the first 6 million in just a month and a half,” acknowledges Valdés. Later, they launched a dual token in the seed phase and later in the private phase from which, he points out, “many venture capital funds were left out.” In this last phase he received 1.6 million USDT (ether).

The token is made up of a utility token called GQ (Galactic Quadrant), and then NFT (non-fungible token) that can be mined or bought within the platform to acquire weapons, ships or any other element within the game and its different spaces. The video game forecasts go through reaching 10 million players by the end of the year.

For now, Outer Ring has signed an agreement with Baskonia that will allow the ACB basketball team to have its own space in the metaverse. The alliance seeks to retain the team’s fans, especially the youngest, and bring virtual users closer to the real world of basketball. In addition, Baskonia will transfer its merchandising to the digital world, which can be purchased as NFTs.