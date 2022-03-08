Video games for Ukraine: Itch.io is the mega bundle with 991 games at a ridiculously low price

In these very tense and difficult weeks due to a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, we have seen how the entire video game sector has mobilized to give all possible support to a people who are suffering the horrors of war. In addition to the great giants of video games, many independent authors and realities are also raising funds to help out in some way, and the itch.io platform did not want to be outdone.

It is not the first time that itch.io offers gamers unmissable offers or even avalanches of free games. This time, however, the platform is proposing a gigantic bundle full of video games for every taste, with titles among the most unknown up to the great games that have also ended up in the rankings of the best experiences of the year during the last videogame seasons.

Specifically, the beauty of 991 games within this bundle offered for sale by itch.io, and you can make all this good fortune yours by spending only 10 Dollars, or just under 10 Euros. As highlighted by the platform, all profits will be donated to charity with an equal split between the International Medical Corps for Medical Assistance and the Voice of Children to help children and create shelters.

Among the more than 991 games in this mega bundle we can find recent and highly acclaimed experiences such as: Skatebird, CrossCode, Gonner, Superhot and many other titles, many of which will make you discover new very special and inspired worlds. If you are interested in everything, you can buy this bundle at this address.