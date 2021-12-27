Video games, the best titles of 2021 to be recovered during the holidays

The 2020 it was the golden year of video games. The arrival of the pandemic, the introduction of the lockdown, the days spent in front of a PC screen. As expected, the sector’s revenues have exploded, reaching i 175 billion dollars, obtained thanks to 2.7 billion players all over the world. The data was disseminated by the analysis Gaming & Esports of Cross Border Growth Capital. The official numbers on the market of the 2021 have not yet been disclosed but it is not difficult to imagine that there will be a contraction due to two factors. The first is the progressive retreat from the pandemic which has allowed a return, with alternating waves, to a life less close to the screens. The second is the restriction policy that began in China for video games. Until the 2020 Asia was the continent where most gamers came from: 1.5 billion in particular. Despite a smaller market, there is certainly no shortage of valid titles. We leave you some. If you have any empty space in the next few days, you know how to fill it.

It takes two, the catch-all ace of Hazelight Studios

Best AI Multiplayer Game Golden Joystick Awards and game of the year ai The Game Awards. This year there was no shortage of awards for It takes two, the latest creation of Hazelight Studios curated by Josf Fares. The only way to complete this title is in multiplayer mode, cooperation with another person is in fact essential to overcome all levels of the game. It all begins with the cry of a little girl. Two parents are facing a crisis in their marriage, their daughter notices it and as she cries over two cloth dolls she hopes her family can continue to stick together. With these tears the magic starts: the parents transform into the two dolls and the adventure begins. The real difficulty of the game? Choose the person to end it with.

Halo Infinite, the most anticipated return of the year

The first title in the Halo saga was released in the United States in November 2001. Just a year after the Xbox press release. It is the Microsoft champion par excellence and one of the titles that have characterized this console the most. This is why the hopes for answers in the last chapter of the saga were so high. Halo Infinite came out theDecember 8 and was developed by 343 Industries. The title can be played even without knowing the previous chapters, as long as you lose some element of the plot. Set half a century in the future, Halo Infinite is a shooter that is played mainly in single player although there are also multiplayer modes. Great for releasing some of the tension built up throughout the year.

Sable, the desert world created by two developers

A 2D design, a desert world that seems to recall the one staged by the first chapter of Dunes and an adventure that is built together with the player’s choices. Sable is one of the most talked about indie games in the last year. It was developed by the small Shedworks studio where only two developers work. The protagonist of this adventure must move through the dunes to find a mask that she will need to return to her clan of nomads. A mission that the girl can only complete by completing a series of puzzles and dialogues.

Forza Horizon 5, a must for car enthusiasts

First the Côte d’Azur, then Australia, then Brittany again. Now Mexico is leading the way in the world of Forza Horizon 5, one of the most anticipated titles by videogame racing fans. The trump card of this game is theopen world, a fully playable environment built in every detail that allows the viewer to get lost in a visual experience that goes from tropical sands to wet jungle paths. There are several events to choose from, as are the cars to drive.

The island of champions, one of the best Doodles ever made

It was meant to be just a temporary doodle, a little homage to the Tokyo Olympics. On the other hand, the Google developers got a little out of hand since The island of champions it was a little gem. The game is still active, we leave you the address. The story begins with the arrival of the cat Lucky on the island of champions, where he will have to face a series of challenges to obtain the scrolls of each discipline and earn points for his team. Not an easy operation, given that the first attempts of each challenge show a certain gradient of difficulty. The game is a successful mix between an anime-style 2D animation and a platform in pixel art reminiscent of the gameplay of the first Pokémon games. Wonderful final animation that unlocks when you get all the scrolls.

