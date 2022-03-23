Video games will be subject to legal deposit. What does it mean?

In the midst of a debate on the importance of preserving video games as part of culture and history, the Culture Commission of the Congress of Deputies has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the initiative -30 votes in favor and five against VOX- which aims to send videogames, auction catalogs and bookmarks to the legal depositin addition to recognizing the Spanish Film Library as a conservation center.

This rule incorporates new types of documents subject to legal deposit, and eliminates those that, contemplated in the current law, lack national bibliographic value, without this preventing them from being preserved by other alternative channels. The legal deposit has been in force in Spain since 1616 and has gone through several updates, encompassing the new cultural formats, which now also come to video games.

In the specific case of the games, which were part of the audiovisual documents, they were not “entering in the quantities that the market of these products represents”, as reported by various media, so individualized identification and express mention is considered necessary. Recognition is given to the Spanish Film Library, which since its foundation has proposed to recover, investigate and preserve the Spanish cinematographic heritage and its dissemination, correcting “the existing gap on cinematographic films, which, although they had the status of publications subject to legal deposit , lacked a conservation center expressly identified in the law”.

What does this measure mean for video games?

Once the bill passes all the paperwork and is ratified in the Senate, All video games produced in Spain must be sent for legal deposit, as has been done for a long time with publications, so that the National Library keeps a digital and physical copy if it exists. “The legal deposit aims to compile the cultural and intellectual heritage of each country, in order to make it available to citizens,” describes the National Library of Spain.

One of the objectives will be to preserve four decades of heritage of a Spanish industry

Video games have been part of the Spanish cultural heritage for about 40 years. The national industry enjoyed enormous health during the so-called “golden age” of Spanish software, which spanned almost the entire 1980s, a time when many Spanish developers showed that they had little to envy the big European productions. More recently we have seen how Metroid Dreadcreated by the Spanish company MercurySteam, is the second metroid best-selling game in the saga and the first Spanish game to be nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

The reactions of the political parties

“Everything is subject to change: from newspapers to books, everything that has to do with intellectual property…”, said Julio del Valle, spokesman for the Culture and Sports Commission and PSOE deputy. “That makes it necessary new instruments and new resources so that the legal deposit can continue to have its referential role for the whole of Spain in terms of the deposit of assets that are state assets”. , the Autonomous Communities, the Spanish Association of Video Games and the Spanish Center for Reprographic Rights (Cedro)”.

The Popular Parliamentary Group has supported the reform although he also shows his concern about the new functions of the Filmoteca: “If it is developed with an eye on the projects receiving European Next Generation funds, these should be applied with the necessary transparency and above all with the clear objective of helping the damaged cultural sector, the creation of employment and wealth and the strengthening of cultural companies”.