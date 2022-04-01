Video ‘Hayya Hayya’, this is the official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Qatar World Cup

One detail that was missing for the kick-off of the 2022 Qatar World Cup was the presentation of the event’s official song.

this friday solved it FIFA by sharing the video of his song ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together), or “Better Together” in Spanish, the song that will play in the luxurious stadiums in Doha from November 21 to December 18.

Sen is about a collaboration between Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha which has a catchy and modern rhythm, aimed at the younger audience and lighting up the party in the stands.

“Bringing together voices from across the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolizes how music and football can bring the world together,” said Kay Madati, FIFA Commercial Director.

“As part of FIFA’s new music strategy, the soundtrack will include several tracks that will immerse fans in the World Cup atmosphere like never before. The R&B and reggae-influenced single ideally sets the pace for a football party. like the one we will experience at the end of the year”, was clarified in an official statement.

This is how the official song of the World Cup sounds:





Hayya Hayya







Hayya Hayya





“Honored to be part of the first official single of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together) ft Davido and Aisha,” Trinidad Cardona wrote on her social networks. “Delighted to have presented and worked on the official song of the Qatar World Cup 2022”, added Davido.