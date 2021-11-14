Video: highlights of Ireland’s epic 29-20 All Blacks victory

The highlights of the extraordinary match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

A monstrous performance by Andy Farrell’s Ireland allowed the Greens to defeat Ian Foster’s All Blacks (29-20, the final score at Aviva Stadium), at the end of an overall stellar level test match, among the most beautiful of the last years.

Devastating ball in hand, able to often win collisions – both in attack, often finding the line of advantage, and in defense -, excellent in the de facto execution of almost all the technical gestures of the afternoon, and in the management of the attack , with a Johnny Sexton of the best days, alongside a Jamison GIbson-Park in one of the highest quality games of his career.

Five goals for the match: three for the greens, with the signatures of James Lowe (in the first half), Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris (in the second half), two for the ‘everyone‘, with Codie Taylor (superb set piece, in the opening 40’) and Will Jordan (extraordinary piece of skill, in the closing ones). From the pitch, however, ten points for Jordie Barrett, nine for Joey Carbery and five points for Johnny Sexton.

The video of the highlights of Ireland-All Blacks 29-20



