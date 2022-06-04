Video: “I want you to cry”, Christian Nodal would be seeking revenge on J Balvin

Photos: Ig/@nodal Ig/@jbalvin

June had not started and a new controversy was being woven on social networks starring J Balvin. This time with Christian Nodal. The dispute began when the interpreter of the Mexican regional genre published his new look on his social networks, which was very similar to Balvin’s, so the Colombian did not resist the desire and posted two images on his official Instagram account comparing the artists with the phrase: ‘Find the differences’.

Before the ‘attack’ of the nchild of Medellin, Christian Nodal shared in his Instagram stories the paisa’s publication in which he assured that one of the main differences was that the Mexican did have the talent to sing live, compose his songs and also, that he has the press to share his new image .

To which Balvin replied that it was all a joke and to add salt to the wound, he mentioned that the photo is “Be-cute”, alluding to Nodal’s ex-partner.

Leaving teasing aside, Nodal decided to make it clear to the interpreter of ‘Niño soñador’, through another video, that he had no right to make fun of him, except at a time when he was going through a strong emotional crisis because of the end. of his relationship with the Mexican actress and calling him a hypocrite.

Finally, Nodal closed that episode with the announcement that he would enter the studio to compose a few verses for J Balvin, emulating Residente, who was dispatched against the paisa in the musical session #49 of Bizarrap, after the episode of the hot dogs and the ‘Merch’ that Balvin made with that confrontation.

Initially, Nodal announced that his theme would be released on the night of June 1 (the day the fight occurred) or during the following day; later, he clarified that he would be ready “at 3″; the last thing he said about it was that he would be “At 12 noon (June 2) because we put together a pichi work of art”; but as of June 3 His fans are still unable to hear the tiradera against Balvin.

Two days after the confrontation between Nodal and Balvin, the Mexican reappeared before his more than 9 million followers on Instagram with what seems to be a part of the theme that he would be composing to shoot the reggaeton player.

“I want you to cry. I’m going to make you cry… I’m going to make pa pa pa, cry…”, The Mexican is heard singing a part of the lyrics that the song would have in response to the reggaeton player from Antioquia.

Here the complete content of Christian Nodal against J Balvin :

The Mexican would be preparing his revenge against the Colombian

It is well known that on March 4 the urban genre stopped for a moment to listen to the ‘tiraera’ that Residente did to J Balvin; eight minutes and 39 minutes later, the world of music entered a state of effervescence and social networks were the main scenarios to criticize, analyze and debate around the very strong song that the Puerto Rican dedicated to José Álvaro Osorio.

“(…) In other words: you have a kid, who you know doesn’t write, who isn’t creative and who pays for everything; I have it clear, but at the same time he rubs it -his triumphs- in the faces of the artists who have been making art for years (…) and then, this bastard who is there, enjoying the money from the talent of other writers, gets into this space -referring to the Latin Grammys- and tries to boycott an award that that year is dedicated to Rubén Blades”, Resident said.

