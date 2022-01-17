video in 8K and with Reshade Ray Tracing is a joy for the eyes – Nerd4.life

Monster Hunter Rise is also available from last week for PC and a video published by Digital Dreams shows the game pushed to its maximum graphic potential, with 8K resolution, Reshade ray tracing and, of course, all settings to maximum.

To record the video, which you can admire above, Digital Dreams used a configuration with AMD Ryzen 3900X CPU, an RTX 3090 and 32 GB of RAM. Although it is still a game born and conceived for Nintendo Switch, with all the limitations of the case, the final result is really a feast for the eyes.

In the video we see the initial stages of the game, the streets of Kamura Village and the landscapes of the Sacred Ruins, one of the hunting grounds of Monster Hunter Rise. We can also admire a fight against the Gran Izuchi, one of the first monsters that face each other in the game. Of course we would have liked to have seen fights with creatures with more “pyrotechnic” visual effects, such as Teostra and Valstrax, to be able to appreciate everything even more, but we cannot complain anyway.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Capcom’s launch of the hunting game was a success, with over 90,000 players concurrent at the launch on Steam, rising to 130,000 over the course of last weekend.

