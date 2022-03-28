VIDEO. It’s in the country! Maribel Guardia stands at the foot of the Divino Salvador del Mundo monument

The singer and actress toured San Salvador and shared her adventure on social networks.

The beautiful Maribel Guardia is in El Salvador to delight her followers with her show. Meanwhile, the star of Costa Rican origin decided to visit some emblematic places in San Salvador, such as Plaza Salvador del Mundo, and share it on social networks.

Hours before, she posted a video, where she can be seen boarding the plane to reach Cuscatlan lands and she was most excited.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Rockers and followers of Foo Fighters mourn the death of Taylor Hawkins

Video: Illustrative and non-commercial image/https://www.instagram.com/p/CbiFfG2D__r/

Later, he surprised with the publication: “Happy in #elsalvador, in this beautiful monument #eldivinosalvadordelmundo 🙏. See you tomorrow (today) in #nuevocuzcatlan with my show with Mariachi ♥”, along with an imposing image, in which Maribel is seen at the foot of the Divino Salvador del Mundo monument.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CbjCP5Wsv_K/

His followers were not long in welcoming him with hundreds of hearts, as well as melting in praise.

“Welcome Beautiful!🙏”, “What a beauty! 😍”, That monument looks beautiful. I am very glad that you have visited that beautiful place ❤❤🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏❤😍”, “Very beautiful”, “I hope our beautiful El Salvador likes it and comes back”, “We love in ES, Mari ”, “Bella, in beautiful El Salvador”, “In our little thumb ❤❤😍😍”, “Waoww😍. How beautiful Maribel, a pride that you are visiting our beautiful little thumb ❤ “, are some of the texts that can be seen in the comment box.