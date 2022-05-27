VIDEO: Jason Momoa’s false and viral statement at the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the 23-day trial for defamation filed by the actor from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga against his ex, asking for compensation of 50 million dollars.

Among the dimes and diretes exposed, there is only one conclusion: at least one of them is not telling the truth.

Yesterday he highlighted that the honeymoon trip would be resumed. While Amber Heard at the time said that she was afraid that Johnny would strangle her, he spoke yesterday that she gave him a black eye.

TikTok has been a medium where Internet users have taken the opportunity to take things with humor and highlights a video of an alleged declaration of Jason Momoa in the trial that is expected to conclude on Friday, although there will surely be appeals and even a probable change of jurisdiction.

Momoa was Amber Heard’s partner in “Aquaman”. In the TikTok video, uploaded by GeoM Films, the actor allegedly answers questions from Heard’s attorney remotely.

To the questions, the answers of the actor, who does not have an official account on TikTok, are all funny.

Here you can see the TikTok video with the alleged statements by Jason Momoa: