Video: Jeff Bezos is in Colombia and will stay for several days with his girlfriend

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pose at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, US November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On the afternoon of this Wednesday it was confirmed that the tycoon and owner of the multinational Amazon, Jeff Bezos, landed in the country and will stay for several days in Bogotá.

According to RCN Mundo, the billionaire arrived in the Colombian capital along with his girlfriend, also a millionaire. Lauren Sanchez.

According to first versions, the also owner of the oldest newspaper in the United States, The Washington Post, will stay in this country until next March 4; and despite the fact that there is no confirmed version of the real reasons why he is in Colombia, it is known that this is the first visit he has made to a Latin American country.

It is presumed that this visit would be related to investments for its platform of streaming, Amazon Prime Videowhich has had a strong impact in the country, after the presence of Netflix and Disney+ in the audiovisual market.

You may be interested in: What does vasovagal syncope consist of and how is it treated, the disease that Andrea Guerrero was diagnosed with

Similarly, the arrival of Bezos is expected to be related to environmental issues, since it should be noted that on several occasions he has declared himself a defender of flora and fauna in the world. In fact, within the framework of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change -COP26- spoke briefly with the president, Iván Duque, about some alternatives to work on the conservation of biodiversity in Colombia and other countries in the region, such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Costa Rica and Panama.

This is the video that circulates on social networks about the arrival of Bezos in the country

The tycoon was captured in a hangar at the ElDorado airport in Bogotá PHOTO: Twitter screenshot (@JuanCamilo)

The tycoon and philanthropist was captured in a private hangar at ElDorado Airport along with his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez VIDEO: Twitter (@JuanCamilo)



A brief profile of Jeff Bezos for those who are unaware of his career

Some consider him a visionary, but others say he is a fortune teller and even a seer: in 1990, when his name was not among the lists of the richest men on the planet, vpredicted that electronic commerce would become one of the most successful businesses in the world. During that same time he created Amazon, and very few people thought that it would become one of the most recognized multinationals today.

In July 2021 he left his position as CEO of the companywhich is currently occupied by the also American Andy Jassy, ​​who until then was executive director of Amazon Web Services, and within his great legacy, Bezos gave both his successor and his workers, a total of 16 commandments that were expanded , because at the time of the origins of the company, there were only 12.

Customer obsession, ownership, inventing and simplifying, learning and curiosity, and the reason that leaders have, are the first five points of Bezos’ decalogue, where he also highlights the value of demanding the most and always believing big .

However, the tycoon has not been spared from criticism due to controversial gestures born of his eccentricity.

In order for the American tycoon Jeff Bezos can sail with his “superyacht”, a Dutch city will dismantle a historic bridge known locally as “De Hef”.

The ship that the founder of Amazon acquired has three masts and is 417 feet long (about 127,102 meters). Currently, the ship is in the final phase of construction at a shipyard in the Netherlands. The problem is whate will be too high to go under Rotterdam’s iconic Koningshaven Bridge.

Faced with this scenario, the businessman and boat manufacturer Ocean would have asked Rotterdam officials temporarily dismantle the iconic bridge and promised to reimburse the city for expenses, according to the MarketWatch portal.

Photo © 2021 Eliot Press/The Grosby Group EXCLUSIVE Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoy a boat day with their family during holiday season in St-Barts

KEEP READING:

Foreign direct investment in non-mining sectors increased by 15.6% in 2021

“Let them sue Juanpis”, Alejandro Riaño’s response in a scuffle with Polo Polo