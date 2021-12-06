News

VIDEO | Johnny Gargano turns to fans after War Games ends

VIDEO: Johnny Gargano turns to fans after the end of War Games, what will his future be? (On Monday 6 December 2021)

As reported in recent weeks the contract that bound Johnny Gargano at WWE it expired in early December; the parties then agreed on a one-week extension to take part in NXT War Games. WWE is trying to get him to sign a new contract, but that doesn’t appear to have happened yet. The War Games Match played last night could have been the last match of “Johnny Takeover ”in WWE. Tail titles? The working relationship between Johnny Gargano and WWE may have reached the end credits. The War Games Last night’s match may have been his last match in WWE. Inside the steel structure Gargano and Ciampa have once again joined forces bringing back to …Read about zonawrestling

