VIDEO. José Juan Macías and the peculiar encounter with an América fan

There is no doubt that one of the biggest rivalries of Mexican soccer is the one that exists between Chivas and America; Nevertheless, Jose Juan Maciasrojiblanco element, achieved something that perhaps seemed impossible, because he ‘snatched’ a follower to the whole of Coapa.

Through your account Instagramthe 22-year-old Mexican shared a video where he is seen living with a young man who wears an Eagles shirtto which the footballer convention to support the Sacred Flock.

In the small recording, which as expected went viral, Macías is heard saying “up who?to which the supposed follower of the azulcremas replies “up the Chivas”so you can immediately hear the player expressing a loud “of course”.

It should be noted that after his return from the Old Continent, JJ Macías has been quite open to living with the fans, whether or not they are followers of Chivas. A few days ago the footballer gave autographs and photos to school students Chivas in Green Valley.

The numbers of JJ Macías

So far in Closing 2022, José Juan Macías has seen action in eight gamesof which only one has started as a starter, so he accumulates 263 minutes played. It should be noted that the Tapatío has two goalswhich he scored in the matches against Santos Laguna and Toluca.