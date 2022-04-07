VIDEO: Julión Álvarez is caught cleaning the windshield at a gas station

One of the most multifaceted and charismatic artists in music is undoubtedly Julio César Álvarez Montelongo, artistically known as Julian Alvarezwho this time surprised his fans again by showing the humility he has always projected, the singer uploaded a video to his social networks in which he appears cleaning the windshields of his car.

Unlike other famous Julión always shows his day-to-day routine without appearances, something that makes fans empathize more with the star.but above all with the person.

The Mexican interpreter also known as “The King of the Box Office” showed that he does not mind doing the dirty work and got out of his car to clean the windshields at a gas station at 4:22 in the morning.as it appears in the story of his Los Pasos de Julion account on Instagram.

The address and route of the interpreter of “You would have gone before” is unknown, but During the moment in which he left the car impeccable, he had a very pleasant time full of laughter.

Recently Julión Álvarez’s name has resonated a lot, as the artist has shared the events he attends to accompany his friends from the artistic world.

First he was seen in a palenque of Banda MS, a group he was part of for about two years, which he left to become a soloist and in which he sang the songs “Earthly” and “My greatest longing”, in the meeting the It went very well and received the applause of the people.

But it was not until now that in the palenque of Tepic, Nayarit that Julión Álvarez took the opportunity to have a few shots of tequila, dance a lot and sing with his friendmaking it clear that, if he was a little drunk, but that he was enjoying the event without offending anyone.

