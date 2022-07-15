VIDEO. July 14 in Paris: relive the dancing fireworks from the Eiffel Tower

News Paris See my news

The Eiffel Tower was illuminated with a thousand lights on Thursday July 14, 2022 for the National Day fireworks. (©DR)

The morning parade, the evening fireworks ! The equation comes up every year for the July 14thand the two shows are still eagerly awaited at Paris. The show of the Eiffel Tower was no exception to the rule at all, Thursday evening from 11 p.m. Among the highlights, one of the last paintings took up the colors of the flag of ukraine.

Light and musical show in the sky of Paris

Started with the last notes of the Marseillaise sung at the end of the Paris Concert played at the Champ-de-Mars, the fireworks were set to music. Regina and her Small Papers were honored first. The queen of Parisian nights died in May.

VIDEO. Relive the grand finale of the Eiffel Tower fireworks display :

To review the fire in full, go to the France 2 website.

Take me by Charles Aznavour followed. Prince and let’s get crazy picked up the pace with The earth is round from Orelsan. A melancholy Health of Stromae was followed by bad guy by Billie Eilish, of Last day of disco by Juliette Armanet, You and me by Michel Polnareff then In the air tonight by Phil Collins, Can you feel it of the Jackson Five. A whole playlist accompanied by dancing movements of the Eiffel Tower, with effects.

After being illuminated in the colors of Ukraine with the piece Stefania by Kalush Orchestra, winner of Eurovision, the Eiffel Tower resumed its blue, white and red sparkles, with the glowing supermoon in the background.

Also relive our live from the July 14 parade.

