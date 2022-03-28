Video: Keylor Navas distributed autographs in Cuscatlán

The fever for PSG’s Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas in El Salvador continued after the game. The Costa Rican star was the most sought after since his arrival in Cuscatlán lands.

This Sunday, after Costa Rica won 1-2 against El Salvador, Keylor Navas was acclaimed by the Salvadoran fans at the Cuscatlán stadium, and the Tico goalkeeper ended up handing out autographs to the fans in the venue’s grandstand.

With the victory in Cuscatlán and the defeat of Panama in the United States, the Costa Rican team automatically secured a place in the intercontinental playoff with a team from OCEANIA by arriving with a difference of four points over the Canal team.