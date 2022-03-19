(VIDEO) Kylie Jenner’s dogs almost ripped off her extensions

Kylie Jenner became a mother for the second time at the beginning of last February, a little boy whom she and her partner Travis Scott named Wolfand whose identity is not known at this time.

After more than a month of having become a mother again, Kylie Jenner reappeared to talk about how difficult it has been trying to recover your body after giving birthbut also to share your experience at this time.

After noting that he has already resumed your exercise routineRecently the youngest of the Jenners He published some Instagram Stories in which he appears playing with his puppies.

in these you can see how it goes them with great affection, while the puppies celebrate her presence, jump and play with her, as well as bite her sneakers with which they apparently he was exercising.

Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

How many puppies does Kylie Jenner have?

without showing his face, Kylie Jenner shared how she played with the dogs, as well as showed his sportswear. However, there was a story that caught our attention, and that is that the businesswoman shared a video in which her pets appear playing with her hair, to the point of almost pulling it out, while she pronounces a “no no no”.

Later, he showed more videos with his beloved pets, who even enjoy a luxurious life with their own mansion in the businesswoman’s garden. Kylie Jenner has five dogs, whose names are Bambi, Rosy, Norman, Kevin and Harley.

This is the video in which Kylie Jenner almost lost her extensions: