Video: Larry the Downing Street cat confronted a fox on the streets of London

Unusual: Larry, the Downing Street cat, faced a fox in the middle of a London street (Twitter: @SkyNews)

Larry it is one of the most influential and loved mascots by the people of the United Kingdom. This four-legged friend performs as Chief Buzzard of the UK Cabinet Office, 10 Downing Street, since 2011. After more than a decade in residence, it has already become one of the icons on the block; even, it can often be seen on television, captured by journalistic mobiles reporting from the place.

This Monday night, while Larry was walking around 10 Downing Street, he came across An unexpected visit which, quickly, put him in his role as protector. A fox He appeared walking in the middle of a London street and challenged the feline, who ran him over and over again until he finally got out of the area.

On his Twitter account, where he has almost 700 thousand followers, the video was shared in a funny tone and made it clear who is in charge on that street.

Larry the cat tweeted the video and made it clear who’s boss in Downing Street (Twitter: @Number10Cat)

Larry is faithful to all the inhabitants of the house. During his decade there, Prime Ministers such as David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson; Currently, she lives with Liz Truss. So far, the cat is the one who has spent the most years in the house. He arrived when he was just four years old, after being adopted from the Battersea animal shelter, chosen for his skills as a hunter.

Since then, helps eliminate rat infestations in the stable -that on a couple of occasions they had walked among television reporters who made reports there, and now, he is also in charge of keeping the area free of foxes.

Some time ago, in June 2019, he starred in another funny moment that quickly went viral on social networks. During a conversation that the then president of the United States, donald trumpand the prime minister of the moment, Theresa May, kept at the door of the residence, the feline managed evade the President’s meticulous security device.

Larry the Downing Street Cat sits under The Beast, US President Donald Trump’s armored Cadillac (Reuters)

Thus, he was seen very comfortable and calm sleeping under “The Beast”, the powerful armored limousine valued at 1.5 million dollars in which the US president is usually transported. Finally, as reported by Daily Mailafter the funny moment was removed by one of the Downing Street officers.

It didn’t take long for Larry to win the hearts of everyone at the headquarters and, according to the Government’s website, he is often seen greeting guests at the door and going from cabinet to cabinet in order to test and determine the best place to nap.

Larry the Cat, in Downing Street in London (Reuters)

These days, the feline is still getting used to life with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss and the absence of her partner Dylin. This was the Jack Russell Terrier of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. He had also been rescued from a kennel, in this case from the Welsh “Friends of Animals Wales”.

