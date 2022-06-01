VIDEO: Laura Bozzo loses a tooth in ‘The House of the Famous’ and Niurka can’t stand laughing

the step of Laura Bozzo for the reality show ‘The house of the famous‘ has been very controversial. Before entering the broadcast, the Peruvian presenter warned that “no one would mess with her“, later she became the queen of memes for her charisma before the public and finally, she has been the subject of ridicule and criticism.

Recently, the driver experienced a shameful moment with which she again generated controversy on social networks. Laura Bozzo shared the table with other celebrities like Niurka, when he allegedly lost a tooth while eating.

In the video that has been broadcast through the networks, the presenter is seen trying to speak and a small white object comes out of her mouth. Immediately, Laura picked it up and threw it under the table.

However, both her companions and she soon realized that the small object was not a piece of food and between laughs they confirmed that it was one of his teethalthough she tried to pretend that it was a part of the pasta that was on her plate.

“what a tooth, hang**? It was a piece of noodle. That my tooth came out, right? ”, Mentioned the owner of ‘Laura in America’ to her companions.

Celebrities like Niurka and Luis Potro Caballero they made fun of her and the unexpected situationfor which Bozzo “threatened” the former member of ‘Acapulco Shore’: “That tooth is going to bite your bones**”, he said. It didn’t take long for the moment to go viral on social media..

