VIDEO Léa Seydoux: with her ultra-trendy pixie cut, she has fun with her hairdresser

Many celebrities around the world have already fallen for the short haircut. We think in particular of Charlize Theron, Zoe Kravitz or Emma Watson. And the three actresses had been right to take the plunge: those short haircutsalso called boyish cuts, enhanced their faces and enhance their cheekbones. And among the French then? L’36-year-old actress Léa Seydoux is not left out short haircut ! For several years now, she has not hesitated to trade her blond lengths for shorter and shorter cuts. Today she wears super trendy pixie cut which is going to delight him!

Léa Seydoux loves the pixie cut

For several years, we have been able to follow capillary evolutionof Léa Seydoux . In her early days, the actress displayed blonde hairpulling towards gold. In 2012 it’s the revelation: she plays in the film that has become cult The Life of Adeleand wears for the occasion a short haircutand a blue color . Since, french actressvary the pleasures. We were able to see it with a short square then long, low bunsgalore as well as beautiful wavy lengths . Lately it’s on again a very short haircut that Léa Seydoux has set her sights, like actress Marina Foïs! But not just any ! It is the short haircut the trendiestof the moment: the pixie cut!

It differs from other short haircutsmore classic, thanks to its shape . In fact, she is slightly rounded and degraded. Very often, we also see a pixie cut to its wick, positioned behind the ear. If she goes to all face morphologies note that the pixie cut does require some maintenance though.

Léa Seydoux therefore chose to wear a pixie cutwell flattened on the side, for a little boyish effect that we adore. In a video posted on Instagram by her hairdresser Etienne Sekola we see the 36-year-old actressmore radiant than ever, and it’s nice to see!

