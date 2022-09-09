Video: leaked a reckless scene of Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7

After his crazy stunts in Top Gun: Marvel, Tom Cruise once again left the world in ecstasy with one of his daring, yet usual, action scenes. A leaked video of Mission Impossible: Death Sentence shows the actor suspended in the void while filming a spectacular aerial sequence while hanging from a plane.

It was a couple of months ago when some images of the actor were leaked performing a tremendous stunt while flying through the skies in a red biplane. Now, this clip of more than a minute, which had already been screened at Cinema-Con earlier this year, shows to the protagonist of the saga Mission Impossible once again defying death executing his spectacular aerial feat.

Said scene, which was shared on social networks, shows Cruise on top of the deck of a 1943 Boeing-Stearman Model 75. And while he remains in the air with no one piloting the plane, the actor is smiling, addressing the camera with which Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Death Sentence part 1 and 2, he is recording him from another plane. It is then when, after warning him that they are losing a lot of natural light and need to continue recording, the biplane makes a dizzying spin that ends with Cruise hanging upside down.

Directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie, fans will be reunited with Ethan Hunt and his team in the first installment of Mission Impossible: Death Sentence, whose premiere is scheduled for July 2023. Along with Cruise, the cast of the film is completed by Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Cary Elwes. The second chapter of this diptych of the saga will be released in June 2024.

Mickey Rourke trashed Tom Cruise: ‘It doesn’t mean shit’

Tom Cruise is sweeping the box office with Top Gun: Maverick, tape that has already raised about 1,150 million dollars worldwide. It seems that the recent success of the actor did not impress Mickey Rourkewho charged hard against his colleague.

“When you see someone like Tom Cruise making millions of dollars with Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel, 35 years later, what do you think?”, he was asked in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “That doesn’t mean shit to me. Tom Cruise has been doing the same damn role for 35 years. I have no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power,” replied the actor who earned the respect of his peers with the dramatic The Wrestler (2009).

“I care to see Al Pacino or Christopher Walken work, or the early work of Robert De Niro, Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be. A lot of guys who tried to improve themselves as actors, “he added. Insistent, Piers Morgan consulted him:” Don’t you think Tom Cruise is a great actor? “. Sharply, Rourke launched: “I think he is irrelevant in my world.”