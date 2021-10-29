VIDEO Lexie Limitless, the blogger who celebrates and crushes Lake Como: “Splendid but high prices, Bellagio boredom and crowds, no parking”

The territory has undergone an incredible evolution in the last decades on the tourism front; both thanks to the presence on the lake of internationally renowned stars (George Clooney among all), and to the breathtaking view. We know this story all too well but it is not all gold and, at times, listening to outside voices can be a spur to do better.

Over the past few months a very famous American blogger has come to visit Lake Como Lexie Limitless, which with almost 350,000 subscribers and more than 14 million views, travels the world to review various tourist destinations. She was also recently awarded a “Guinness World Record” for being the youngest girl to have visited every country in the world (196) at just 21 years old.

The blogger spent 3 days on the Lario, precisely in Varenna, Bellagio and Menaggio, filming highlights of her holiday in her video “Is Lake Como Worth the Hype” (Is Lake Como worth it?). How did it go? Will our Lario have been promoted?

The panorama of the is praised for almost the entire video, and the review is overall very positive, but there are also dry slashes. The first concerns the question of prices, both of transport and of hotel facilities, in fact Lexie warns her viewers that this is not a cheap vacation.

The second criticism leveled at Bellagio concerns the activities to be carried out, in fact it states: “Apart from admiring the villages and the spectacular landscape, there is not much to do, if not wandering through the streets. It is also a very crowded place ”.

Then the controversial issue of parking emerges: “I don’t recommend you come by car, there are hardly any parking spaces”.

At the end of the video, the American blogger still recommends visiting Lake Como for its landscape and for the experiences that can be done, such as boat rides or stays in luxury hotels. However, once again, from a voice that has no political or personal interest, those negative aspects of Larian tourism that, for decades, we have known all too well and are unable to resolve, have emerged. Let’s hope no one takes it and, rather, sees criticism for what it is: a way to improve.

Here is the full video: