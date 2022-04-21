VIDEO. “Like two drops of water!”: Former beauty queen stirs up the networks for her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez

The Vietnamese model has stirred up social networks with her great resemblance to the singer Jennifer Lopez. The video has already gone viral on TikTok

H’Hen Niê is a model and former beauty queen who represented Vietnam at Miss Universe 2018, where she managed to position her country in fifth place in the pageant.

Upon reaching the universal competition, she quickly captured the spotlight and the eyes of those present who made her one of the maxims to win the long-awaited title of the most beautiful woman in the world. And although she did not manage to show it off, she later obtained great fame that led her to step on the best international catwalks.

From that moment on, the Vietnamese woman became a successful model and it was precisely because of this profession that she was once again the center of attention on social networks. And it is that she was confused by many Internet users with the renowned singer Jennifer López, after a video went viral where she appears with a look very similar to JLO.

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image/https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLbhdwER/

In the audiovisual that already exceeds a million views on TikTok, the Asian model appears modeling in a white dress that perfectly carves her figure and highlights her features similar to the American singer.

“I thought it was Jennifer López”, “A mix between JLO and Gigi Hadid”, “A mix between Zendaya and Jennifer López”, “Jennifer López in profile”, “Like two drops of water”, “She looks like JLo in everything », «I swore it was Jennifer», «She is identical to Jlo», were part of the comments that were read in the publication.