[Video] LIverpool: Luis Díaz’s acrobatics from all angles

louis diaz It became the great revulsive of the Liverpool in victory against Everton, which keeps the ‘reds’ in the fight side by side for the leadership of the Premier. The Colombian, who entered when the game was 0-0, ended up being essential for those led by Jurgen Klopp They improved their game and took the win.

Díaz, likely to start this Wednesday against Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals, left two plays for the retina of the fans. The first was a luxury heel that he used as a resource to control a change of front. The one from Barrancas also overflowed and his center almost ended in a Liverpool goal.

The other action occurred in the second goal of his team. Corner kick, rebound, new cross into the area and a scissors kick from Luis Díaz that ended in Divock Origi’s goal when the clock ticked at minute 85. The Anfield Road stands exploded with the play he made the squad that is second in the Premier League.

A video published over the hours gave good account of how the Liverpool fans reacted in the second goal against Everton, with the sound of the stadiums in England.

When will Liverpool vs Villarreal be in the Champions League semifinals?

After winning the derby Liverpoolthe reds will face next Wednesday, April 27 to Villarreal as local for the semifinals of the Champions League. The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m. from Colombia.