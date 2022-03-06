[Video] Liverpool vs West Ham: goals, result and match summary

Liverpool won by the smallest difference West Ham on date 28 of the Premier League. The Colombian Luis Díaz played almost the entire game and was the constant protagonist of the offensive work of Jürgen Klopp’s men.

Overflow, mobility and continuous association was what Diaz showed in the match, at times stuck and full of tensiontaking into account that West Ham had clear options to tie the game.

See also: [Video] James’s lethal left foot again: new ‘pasegol’ to ignite Al Rayyan

Luis Díaz, that is to say, tried to increase the account for Liverpool with two powerful shots They went slightly off course. However, a play caught the attention in the first half when the Colombian started a counterattack.

Díaz took the ball in his own half and displayed his surprising speed. Very close to him was Mohamed SalahHowever, the peasant did not see an option to pass and took the path of the individual.

You may be interested in: [Video] Luis Díaz sent a superb feint that almost ended in a great goal

He ultimately saved the action, as he was brought down by a West Ham defender on the edge of the area, however Mohamed Salah protested to Díazsince from his vision he could be the receiver of a pass that left him hand in hand with the goalkeeper.

With this marker, Liverpool reached 63 points in the standings and awaits the result of the Manchester classic this Sunday. A setback for Guardiola’s City would bring the ‘Reds’ closer in the standings.