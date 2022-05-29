VIDEO: Lucía Méndez breaks the silence and responds to Laura Bozzo’s attacks

Despite being part ofThe house of the famous”, the Peruvian Laura Bozzois still involved in the scandal with various stars, as was the case with Lucia Mendezwith whom the South American tried to engage in a strong exchange of messages that did not go unnoticed by anyone, capturing the attention of the entertainment media.

The two television stars have earned the affection of millions of followers thanks to the outstanding collaborations they have made over many years; the first one as a host and the second as an actress and singer.

In this sense, Internet users were surprised after the famous got involved in a strong discussion that did not go unnoticed by anyone, unleashing endless speculation about the beginning of an alleged rivalry.

And it is that, for a few weeks, Laura Bozzo is in the eye of the hurricane due to the controversial statements she has released as a participant in the second season of La Casa de los Famosos.

One of the most controversial was when the presenter assured that Lucía Méndez “deformed” her face unlike Verónica Castro who continues with her beauty that has accompanied her throughout her career.

The statements did not go unnoticed by the protagonist of soap operas such as “Three Times Sofia” and “Golpe Bajo”, who hinted that Laura Bozzo He would have to see himself first in a mirror to make those statements against him, in addition to the fact that Méndez is a star not only of television but also of cinema at an international level, unlike the Peruvian.

“I just tell my comadre that I have always defended her all my life and that she see me that I have nothing and I think that when she said it she was in front of a mirror seeing herself.” LUCIA MENDEZ

Finally, Lucía Méndez said that she does not watch the reality show, but if she supported Laura Bozzo before, now she would surely no longer do so; She ended the controversy with a blunt: “I didn’t like her.”

You may also like: