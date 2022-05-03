Video: Luis Díaz’s goal that gave Liverpool peace of mind in the Champions League

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal in the Champions League // Liverpool Twitter Photo: Liverpool

Luis Díaz was once again the protagonist with Liverpool this Tuesday in the Champions League. The Colombian scored in the second leg of the semifinals between the English club and Villarreal.

Although he did not start as a starter, Jurgen Klopp was forced to put him in the second half and the peasant was essential to fix a game that Liverpool lost 2-0, a result that took the series to extra time.

However, the entry of the Colombian national team player gave the team another air.

First, Fabinho, at minute 62, opened the scoring for the Reds. And then, five minutes later, Luis Díaz scored the 2-2 header, between the legs of goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli.

Later, Sadio Mané scored the 3-2 with which Liverpool sentenced the key against Villarreal that qualified for the UEFA Champions League final.

In the other part of the table, Manchester City will visit Real Madrid, with a 3-2 advantage for the citizens, to define the second finalist of the most important club tournament in the world.

