VIDEO Makeup: how to highlight your brown eyes, like Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez is a source of inspiration, especially for her beauty looks. After sharing how to enhance blue eyes, let’s focus on brown irises. What are the preferred colors for makeup? Brown goes very well with all the colors of the rainbow. We are moving more towards bluish hues, very trendy at the moment. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are fans. Shades of green are also perfect for brown eyes. As for purple, it has its little effect.

What are the ideal makeup colors for brown eyes, even after 50?

First, you should know that at 30, 40, or even 70 years old, you can make up your eyes with the same shades. For the people with light brown eyes, the best are golden, champagne and bronze shades. Pop colors are also safe bets, like yellow. For dark brown eyes, smoky gray, plum or pine green are irresistible. Bring depth to the look with a midnight blue eyeliner. To note that if you have fair skin, prefer cool eye shadows. If you have a tanned complexion, warm shades are perfect. Have fun !

Selena Gomez’s brown eye makeup is super easy to do

On Instagram, Cynthia Di Meo, the makeup artist of the Rare Beauty brand (founded by Selena Gomez) published a tutorial of one of the star’s beauty looks. This is a beauty glam quite simple in warm brown tones and with intense black eyeliner. To achieve it, apply a brown eye shadow in the hollow of the eye. And above all, we fade! Do not hesitate to make a clean place on the eyelid with a little concealer. The result will be cleaner. The mobile eyelid remains without matter. Next, Cynthia Di Meo draws a line of intense black eyeliner with a comma at the end. In order to intensify the gaze, she adds a black kohl in the upper and lower mucosa. Again, she puts a little concealer to illuminate the look more. This is THE secret of an intense gaze. And finally, the final touch of mascara! With these beauty tips, all you have to do is highlight your pretty brown eyes with suitable makeup.